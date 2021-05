CALGARY, Alberta — The United States team took home one prize for the present and one for the future from the recently-concluded women's curling world championship Sunday. First, the U.S. defeated Sweden 9-5 for the bronze medal on Sunday, and second, the American team's finish ensured a place for an American team to be determined at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The bronze is the first medal for an American team at the Worlds since 2006 and the first of that particular color after a gold in 2003 and five silvers.