Saturday, May 22: ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ Signs Off With Farewell Special

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Secrecy has always been the norm for the family drama’s cast and crew, but redacted script pages and extra precautions became necessary for this episode, exec producer Dan Fogelman says, given that Season 5 wraps up “in a different way.” Taking us into the final season (in 2019, NBC renewed This Is Us through Season 6) has been “years in the making structurally,” he hints. The big event, in present day, is the wedding of superstar actor Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and endearing Madison (Caitlin Thompson), mother of their newborn twins. The bride may not be close with her family, but the Pearsons are all present, with Kevin’s stoic adopted brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as best man. The storyline set in the past — a slice of life for Pearson parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) — is “a little bit meta,” Fogelman explains, since it concerns another TV show’s season finale. Anyone remember 1985’s Moldavian wedding massacre from Dynasty? Having recorded the episode on her VCR, Rebecca is excited to finally watch … but “it may or may not have accidentally been taped over by Jack with a Pittsburgh Pirates game,” says Fogelman with a laugh.