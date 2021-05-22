newsbreak-logo
Saturday, May 22: ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ Signs Off With Farewell Special

By Channel Guide Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Iyanla Farewell Special”. After nine years and eight seasons, the award-winning hit series will come to an end. This two-hour farewell special will showcase memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series. “The time I have spent creating and working on Fix My Life has been nothing short of phenomenal,” tells Iyanla Vanzant. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that Fix My Life has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that Fix My Life will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

