Religion events in the San Fernando Valley, May 22-29
Here is a sampling of indoor, outdoor and online religious services in the San Fernando Valley area. Garden Work Day at Central Lutheran Church: Volunteer to help renovate the Central Community Garden in order to create vegetable garden plots to help feed people in the local area, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 22. Sign up for two or four-hour shift today or for the next work day in June. Donation to help renovate: bit.ly/2Qz8kuU. 6425 Tyrone Ave., Van Nuys. 818-785-5414. Email: pastor.centrallutheranvn@gmail.com. Facebook: www.facebook.com/CentralLutheranVanNuys. www.centrallutheranvn.org.www.dailynews.com