newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Simulating to find the best Notre Dame Football team in the Brian Kelly era

By Daniel Morrison
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly has had a nice run at the helm of the Notre Dame football program, but which team was his best ever in South Bend?. When you have had as long and successful of a career as Brian Kelly has had with the Notre Dame Football program, there tends to be a lot of debate about which team was the best under him. After all, with three unbeaten regular seasons and multiple trips to major bowl games, there have been plenty of great teams.

slapthesign.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#College Football#Football Teams#American Football#Football Games#Miami Hurricanes Football#Whatifsports Com#Major Bowl Games#Historical Matchups#Fun#Multiple Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Related
NFLUSA Today

Brian Kelly previews Notre Dame spring game

Most college football has seen their annual spring practice seasons come and go as they almost all have concluded with their spring games. Notre Dame is one of the few remaining to play theirs and will do so this Saturday. What should Notre Dame fans expect and who might be...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Quick Hitters + Video: Brian Kelly Blue-Gold Game Press Conference

Blue defeated White 17-3 in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game on Saturday. Afterward, head coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters via Zoom. Here are some of the topics he addressed. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!. ⓘ. Embed content not available. Manage privacy settings. On Evaluating the Blue-Gold...
FootballNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Inside the QB room competition

The quarterback position battle has been one of the most anticipated aspects of the postseason. With graduate student Ian Book’s departure after a five-year career at Notre Dame, the door has been opened for someone to step in and take the reins for the team. Who that will be, however, has been highly contested, even within the program itself.
South Bend, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

QBs make case in Blue-Gold game

SOUTH BEND – Let the quarterback speculation begin at Notre Dame. On the same day that Ian Book, the winningest quarterback in Irish history, was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft, the battle to become his successor at Notre Dame began in earnest. Presumed combatants for the...
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Buchner shines in defense-dominated Blue and Gold Game

While Ian Book was busy getting drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, his Notre Dame Fighting Irish took the field for their spring game, as the Irish faithful got their first look at what the quarterback position could look like after the Book era, which ended with the California native leaving South Bend as the program’s winningest signal-caller of all time.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Column: If Blue-Gold Game Left You Wanting More, That’s Fine By Brian Kelly

SOUTH BEND – The doors into Notre Dame’s offseason retooling operation would open just this once. Between exiting the field after a College Football Playoff semifinal tap-out in January and starting fall camp in August, Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game offered the media and the public this sole chance to take a peek inside – a setup that more easily invites overreaction and rigid first impressions.
NFLNBC Sports

Notre Dame WR Jordan Johnson announces transfer, never records a catch for the Irish

Looking for “a fresh start,” sophomore receiver Jordan Johnson announced an intention to transfer from Notre Dame on Monday morning. One of the highest-rated receiver recruits of Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s 12 years in South Bend, Johnson appeared in two games at Notre Dame and recorded no other statistics, including in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game. He was targeted on one pass in the spring scrimmage.
South Bend, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Freshman QB Buchner leads Blue to victory in Irish spring game

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football’s spring came to a close on the turf of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. For the first time in two years, the Blue-Gold Game was played, and the feeling of football was alive again for those who were fortunate enough to attend. After roughly...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Tyler Buchner's Spring-Game Splash Brings Up Some New Possibilities

If Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game fomented concerns about quarterback contenders Jack Coan and Drew Pyne in some circles of the Notre Dame faithful, Brian Kelly conveyed his disagreement with any such takeaway by pointing to the context. “I don’t think anybody went into this game expecting one guy to dominate,” Kelly...
NFLUSA Today

An NFL draft first for Notre Dame under Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly has undoubtedly raised the talent level at Notre Dame not just since being hired in December of 2009, but in the last couple of years as well. Despite that obvious fact, an unfortunate first has occurred for Notre Dame under Kelly’s watch after the Irish had no players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.