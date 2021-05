Justin W. Russell of York, PA, has an Active Bench Warrant for failing to appear in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle by this department in December 2020. If you know his whereabouts or have seen him, please feel free to submit a tip through CrimeWatch. Or, you may contact the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at their non-emergency phone number at 717-244-8055.