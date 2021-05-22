Beach Week May 22-29

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 15 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will become conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.