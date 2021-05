Johnny Mallory called it the “Curious Case of Chander Hutchison” Wednesday on KTIK. The game in the evening was an example. Hutchison played just three minutes and went scoreless in Washington’s 135-134 loss in Milwaukee. In a win over Indiana Monday night, Hutchison put up his best numbers since his Wizards debut at the end of March, going 5-for-7 from the field, making his only three-point attempt and scoring 13 points. And that was the fourth straight game the former Boise State star had played after sporadic appearances through most of April. But there is an explanation: Hutchison left Wednesday’s game with a knee bruise late in the first quarter. I was thinking the highlight-reel dunk he threw down against the Lakers last week could be a turning point for him. Maybe it still can be.