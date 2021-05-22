newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

China's Yuan Longping dies; rice research helped feed world

By HUIZHONG WU
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTBF2_0a7y5hgk00

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 90.

Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name in China, known by the nickname “Father of Hybrid Rice.” Worldwide, a fifth of all rice now comes from species created by hybrid rice following Yuan’s breakthrough discoveries, according to the website of the World Food Prize, which he won in 2004.

On Saturday afternoon, large crowds honored the scientist by marching past the hospital in Hunan province where he died, local media reported, calling out phrases such as: “Grandpa Ye, have a good journey!”

It was in the 1970s when Yuan achieved the breakthroughs that would make him a household name. He developed a hybrid strain of rice that recorded an annual yield 20% higher than existing varieties — meaning it could feed an extra 70 million people a year, according to Xinhua.

His work helped transform China from “food deficiency to food security” within three decades, according to the World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

Yuan and his team worked with dozens of countries around the world to address issues of food security as well as malnutrition.

Even in his later years, Yuan did not stop doing research. In 2017, working with a Hunan agricultural school, he helped create a strain of low-cadmium indica rice for areas suffering from heavy metal pollution, reducing the amount of cadmium in rice by more than 90%.

___

This story corrects Yuan's age.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuan Longping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Taiwan#Chinese Scientists#Chinese Food#Food Research#Ap#The World Food Prize#Hybrid Rice#Low Cadmium Indica Rice#Worldwide#Taipei#Hunan Province#Malnutrition#Food Deficiency#Father#Species#Xinhua News Agency#The Scientist#Longping Dies#Changsha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

China’s seafood demand could triple, researchers predict

China’s requirements for seafood imports could more than treble to as high as 18 million metric tons (MT) by 2030, according to a report published by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, “China at a Crossroads: An Analysis of China’s Changing Seafood Production and Consumption.” Imports hit a high of 4.3 million MT in 2019, but fell 20 percent last year. The report was coauthored by Beatrice Crona, the executive director for Global Economic Dynamics and the Biosphere at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Emmy Wassenius, a doctoral candidate at the academy. SeafoodSource interviewed them to find out how the 2030 figure was calculated and to ascertain the economic and political context of the report.
Chinakitco.com

China should free up yuan eventually to spur greater use, PBOC researcher says

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China should free up the yuan exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, a senior central bank researcher said. China has been trying to boost the yuan's global clout since 2009 to reduce the reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade and investment settlements and challenge the dollar's role as the world's major reserve currency.
Chinadallassun.com

Update: "Father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping dies at 91

CHANGSHA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday. The top rice scientist in China passed away in a hospital in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, at about...
Public Healthwibqam.com

WHO expert say new research mission to China would be helpful

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A leading scientist on the WHO’s COVID-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing. The comments from Dutch virologist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan firms as dollar drops on U.S. rate outlook

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on Tuesday as investors tempered earlier expectations that the U.S. central bank could hike interest rates soon, weighing on the dollar. But traders said a robust U.S. economic recovery and strong commodities would put a floor under a falling dollar index. "There's likely to be a limit to the downside for the U.S. dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that the greenback was biased toward rangebound fluctuation. "The yuan also shouldn't have far to run." Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner. That put a drag on the dollar, which had earlier rallied on expectations that the Fed could move to raise rates in response to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The global dollar index fell to 90.11 from the previous close of 90.184. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.4357 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4307. Spot yuan opened at 6.4324 per dollar and strengthened to 6.4278 by midday, 116 pips firmer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan firmed to 6.428 per dollar from a close of 6.4414. Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the yuan was also helped by China's robust growth momentum and the country's resilience to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Asia. Analysts and traders also say that relatively tight cash conditions ahead of monthly tax payments due this week continue to provide some support for China's currency. "How tight funds will get depends on how the central bank offsets," analysts at Jianghai Securities said in a note. "But even if we rely on the market to self-regulate liquidity levels, this crunch will not last too long." On Tuesday, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market was at 2.111%, just shy of more than two-week highs touched a day earlier. The yuan market at 4:37AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4357 6.4307 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4278 6.4394 0.18% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.56% Spot change since 2005 28.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.45 97.4 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.11 90.184 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.428 0.00% * Offshore 6.606 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Infographic: China Is Hungry For Feed Grains

China’s steeply rising imports of corn have thrown world market prices into disarray. The price of the grain hit a nine year high in early May at $7.32 per bushel and remained elevated at more than $6 this week – a price not seen since early 2013. China’s demand for...
Economyajot.com

World faces longer supply shortage as China’s factories squeezed

Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level. But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations—a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.
Cell Phonessixthtone.com

To China’s Elderly, Apps Present Hurdles, Not Help

SHANGHAI — At nearly 70 years of age, Zheng is once more facing one of the inconveniences of old age. The word “Reward!” is flashing on his phone in eye-catching red text. It baffles Zheng. A minute earlier, he had carefully traced his finger across the screen to handwrite the phrase, “How to take a screenshot on a phone,” using the internet-searching skills he had just learned. But the ad saying “Reward!,” filling his screen for reasons he cannot figure out, has stopped him in his tracks.
Food & DrinksBusiness Insider

Yuan Longping: Committed to benevolence and humanity's well-being

BEIJING, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Yuan Longping:. On May 22, Yuan Longping, the renowned Chinese scientist who helped lift countless people out of hunger, passed away, setting off an outpouring of grief among the Chinese public. His passing was reported by numerous foreign media outlets.
ScienceNature.com

China’s leading researchers set their sights on new frontiers

China’s space-faring and particle-wrangling researchers are reaping the rewards of heavy investment, as the nation makes big moves in a global race. In the emerging and hotly pursued area of nanocatalysis, China’s scientists are forging ahead. Bursting forth in the space race. China has been playing catch-up in space for...
Chinadialogo-americas.com

China’s Global Predatory Fishing Plunders World’s Oceans

More than 100 miles from shore, near the coast of West Africa, I accompanied marine police officers from Gambia as they arrested 15 foreign ships for labor violations and illegal fishing over the course of a week in 2019. All but one of the vessels arrested were from China. At...
Chinaarcamax.com

China's Bio-Economic War on the World Has Begun to Backfire

In May 2014, I quit kidding myself that China was at war with the United States. I realized China intended to dominate the world by mandating the terms of international engagement. This meant China was at war with the world -- moderating treaties, legal notions and productive trust be damned.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

China Bans Foreign Cryptocurrencies and Backs Its National Digital Yuan

Markets are witnessing a selloff in Bitcoin and price appreciation in Digital Yuan due to funds shifting towards more stable cryptocurrencies backed by large nations. On Wednesday, May 19, Bitcoin crashed below $30,000, later recovering to $36,000. The move was triggered primarily by the selloff inspired by China’s all-encompassing cryptocurrency ban. One cryptocurrency, though, remains unaffected – the Digital Yuan.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose on Wednesday, extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher and the dollar languished. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since June 14, 2018. Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018. It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators remain tolerant about recent gains. "It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate should be determined by the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China's imported inflation pressure. In remarks published last week, a central bank official said China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import prices. Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country's commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year. "Though it's more of expectations management, rather than direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the yuan to forcibly push the currency higher," said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities. Shen also attributed the yuan' strength to a weak dollar, which slid below the key 90 level. The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday's 97.58. The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint. The yuan market at 4:07 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4099 6.4283 0.29% Spot yuan 6.3959 6.412 0.25% Divergence from -0.22% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.07% Spot change since 2005 29.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.59 97.58 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.624 89.699 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.13% * Offshore 6.5517 -2.16% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Economyajot.com

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining - official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Energy regulators in China's Sichuan province will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country's second-biggest bitcoin production hub. China's central government vowed last week to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, while this week Inner Mongolia, also a major mining centre, proposed measures to root out the business. Such measures are accelerating a shift of mining activities to North America and Central Asia.