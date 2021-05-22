Quick Hits: Provorov, Alumni Weekend, TIFH (1995 ECSF)
1) On a day filled with upsets at the 2021 IIHF World Championships, Team Russia barely avoided a potential minor upset as Mikhail Grigorenko scored with 19 seconds left in the third period to defeat the Czech Republic, 4-3, on Friday. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov started the game-winning transition rush that saw the Czech get caught on a line change. Provorov collected a dump-in that the Czechs failed to get in deep and quickly passed the puck up the wall to Grigorenko. From the left circle just above the dot, Grigorenko beat goalie Simon Hrubec.hockeybuzz.com