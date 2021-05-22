Quick Hits: Provorov, Alumni Weekend, TIFH (1995 ECSF)

Provorov recorded an assist, six shots on goal and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins. Provorov was steady at both ends of the rink, but that couldn't be said for many of his Flyers teammates. The Russian blueliner has 26 points, 123 shots, 100 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 53 appearances this season. While it's been a difficult year on offense for the 24-year-old, he's remained one of the NHL's better shot-blockers -- he's reached triple-digits in that category in all five of his campaigns.