newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

How much longer do children need to wear masks? Bay Area experts weigh in

By Aidin Vaziri
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Californians are looking forward to the day they can ditch their masks — a marker that the coronavirus pandemic is nearly over. But for parents with children not yet eligible for vaccination, the state’s June 15 date for dropping rules on face coverings, physical distancing and other mitigation measures may signal a new era of anxiety.

www.sfchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Wisconsin State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Shannon Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Cdc#Healthy Children#Infants#The Mask#All My Children#Health Experts#Medical Experts#Californians#Mis C#Cdc#Coronavirus Resources#San Francisco Chronicle#White House#Masks#Pandemic Mask Rules#Vaccinated Adults#Face Coverings#Vaccinated People#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

How much longer will NC students have to wear masks in school? State isn’t sure yet.

North Carolina health officials say it’s too soon to know when they’ll drop the indoor face mask requirement in the state’s public and private schools. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently ended the requirement that face coverings be worn outdoors at schools. But state Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson said Thursday that it could be awhile, especially at elementary schools, before the indoor face mask requirement is lifted.
KidsPosted by
The Atlantic

What’s Safe for Kids Now?

Parents of young children have some pressing questions for the CDC. In recent guidance, the public-health agency suggested that fully vaccinated individuals can burn their masks and never wear a face covering again. (I’m exaggerating. Masks are still required on public transit and in medical facilities, among other places.) Meanwhile, unvaccinated people should continue to mask inside as well as at crowded outdoor venues. The sound scientific basis for these recommendations is that the vaccines are excellent, work well against the new variants, and seem to protect against even asymptomatic disease and transmission. Vaccinated people are quite safe from COVID-19, the odd breakthrough case notwithstanding. Many states have accordingly dropped their mandates. You can now shop unmasked in the Providence, Rhode Island, Whole Foods near where I live (though practically no one does).
Kidsfox4kc.com

Do young kids still need to wear masks if their parents are vaccinated?

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new masking guidelines, stating that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask indoors in most situations. But what about children under 12 years of age, who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine? Do they still...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fauci: Fully vaccinated folks don’t need to wear a mask outdoors

President Joe Biden’s top health advisor said Thursday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t have to wear a mask outside. “It would be a very unusual situation if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS “This Morning.” Then you wear a mask. But any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask, you don’t have to wear it.”
KidsNewsbug.info

We asked 3 health experts: What do parents of kids under 12 need to know about the new mask recommendation?

DALLAS — A vast number of Texans are poised to return to pre-pandemic lifestyles thanks to new guidance issued this week by federal health officials about masks. In a striking signal that the country is one step closer to returning to normalcy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks or social distance at gatherings of any size. Kids 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot and there is increased evidence of the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing infection and transmission of the disease.
Public Healthrock1055.com

Vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask

Starting Saturday, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in public spaces in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service will update their epidemic order based on the latest guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control. The CDC stated yesterday that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The new state directive takes effect at 9am Saturday. Masks may still be required in certain scenarios by federal, state, tribal laws as well as local businesses and workplaces.
Public HealthLoudoun Times.com

CDC: fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in most cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask both indoors or outdoors in most situations. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said during a livestreamed press conference.
Public HealthEast Oregonian

Oregonians who are fully vaccinated mostly do not need to wear masks

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday, May 13, she would immediately have the state follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask requirements. Prior to the announcement, the CDC issued new guidance stating that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume indoor and outdoor activities without...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Should kids stop wearing masks? Health expert weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is seeing mask requirements lift for those who are vaccinated, but what about kids who are not yet eligible for the shot?. When health experts talk about herd immunity, kids and adolescents are part of the community that needs to be protected. But as of Tuesday, they are only available for anyone 12 and up. That leaves a significant population of kids unprotected.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

When do I still need to wear a mask?

NEW YORK — (AP) — When do I still need to wear a mask?. It depends, mostly on whether or not you're vaccinated. If you're fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations. That includes when you're outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, though you still need to follow any local or business rules.
Public HealthWashington Post

Fauci says wearing masks could become seasonal following the pandemic

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that people may decide to wear face masks during certain seasons after the coronavirus pandemic has ended to help avoid spreading or contracting respiratory illnesses like the flu. In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the chief medical adviser...
Kidsabccolumbia.com

Health officials urge parents to keep up with all their kids’ vaccinations

CNN– Health officials are warning parents to not forget about other vaccines for their kids, besides the coronavirus shot. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found childhood vaccines fell by as much as 22%. Physicians say diseases like measles and whooping cough can also be deadly,...