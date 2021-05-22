newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers' postseason hopes take major blow

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1Dcg_0a7y5SOj00

Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings Friday night, as it coasted to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The loss was a big blow to the Tigers’ postseason aspirations.

Though the Tigers (24-25, 16-19 ACC) rallied with seven runs in the middle innings, it was a little too late. Bryar Hawkins hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Tigers life, while making he score 13-8 at the time, but they could get nothing more the rest of the way.

Hawkins finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate, while Dylan Brewer was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fourth. Bryce Teodosio had triple and drove in a run as well in the second inning.

Check out the game action from Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArTHI_0a7y5SOj00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

273
Followers
511
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Jersey#Home Game#Home Run#Tigers#Acc#The Game#Doug Kingsmore Stadium#Time#Fanatics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers return home from Alabama

The Clemson softball team made it back to Clemson around 12:40 in the morning Monday after falling 5-0 to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday afternoon. The Clemson Insider was on hand when the Tigers made their return to Clemson. Check out the video below of the Tigers’ arrival.
BaseballPosted by
The Clemson Insider

3 Tigers earn All-ACC honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-ACC baseball team on Monday and three Tigers earned all-conference honors. Clemson shortstop James Parker and first baseman/DH Caden Grice were named to the All-ACC second team, while pitcher Max Anglin joined Grice on the All-ACC Freshman Team. Parker hit .317 this year for...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Etienne is sold on Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already won over Travis Etienne. The former Clemson running back said in a video posted by the Jaguars' official Twitter account that he is excited to play (...)
Clemson, SCPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Clemson excited to open the 'Big Cinco' era

Clemson football is right around the corner from its return to action at Bank of America Stadium against Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. The Tigers return their whole defense and while they are making a transition at quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is not your typical first year starter.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Alabama 5-star a ‘perfect fit’ for Clemson

Clemson will soon play host to the nation’s top-ranked cornerback and one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Tony Mitchell is scheduled to visit Clemson next week on Friday, June 4. It will be his first time on campus since October 2019 when he attended the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers post first losing regular season since 1957

Duke swept Clemson with a 4-2 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to secure its eight straight win and second straight sweep over the Tigers on the diamond. The Blue Devils knocked off Clemson thanks to a pair of two-run homers including one in the top of the ninth with two outs by Chase Cheek to give them the 4-2 lead which proved the eventual game winner.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence says Swinney, Meyer one and the same

Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer are coaching legends in their own right. Meyer has won three national championships, two at Florida and one at Ohio State and Swinney has won two at Clemson. Meyer made the transition this offseason to the NFL ranks to try and rebuild the Jacksonville Jaguars after a brief retirement from coaching.
BaseballPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Rittman credits depth in the circle for win over Trojans

Clemson knocked off Troy 4-2 in an elimination game on Saturday to advance to the regional championship against Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Tigers used all three of their starting pitchers in the game to give Valerie Cagle’s arm some rest and it paid off with outstanding performances from Millie Thompson to start and Reagan Spencer in relief. Cagle closed out the game with 1.1 innings to earn the win.