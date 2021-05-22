newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder's Best Title Sequences, Including Army Of The Dead

By Philip Sledge
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder isn’t everyone’s favorite director and his films aren’t exactly for everyone, but one aspect of his movies that can’t be denied is that few, if any, filmmakers know how to establish tone with a well-crafted opening credits sequence. From his Dawn of the Dead remake in 2004 all the way to his most recent effort, Army of the Dead, Snyder has helped introduce audiences to a world in which they are about to spend a couple of hours, and in remarkable fashion. With songs like “When the Man Comes Around,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” and “Viva Las Vegas,” and Snyder’s use of slow-motion, short depth of field, and visceral violence, there’s a lot to take in.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sequence#Title Sequence#Superhero Films#Superhero Movies#Action Movies#Dceu#The Justice League#Watch Army#Minutemen#Credit Sequences#Remake#Titular Group#Zombies#Filmmakers#Watchmen#Visual Storytelling#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With the hit HBO comedy series Insecure coming to an end after five seasons, you would think the show’s star and co-creator, Issa Rae, would stop and relax for a bit before starting something new. Well, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, with a slew of movies and TV shows starting to stack up on the plate of the internet-sensation-turned-established-star, especially with that massive deal she inked with HBO. The truth is, this is just the beginning for the Lovebirds star, as she will spend the better part of 2021 and beyond on the silver screen, our TV screens, and with the way today’s media climate looks, on our phone screens.
MoviesTime Out Global

Early reactions praise Zack Snyder's violent, funny Army of the Dead

Having recently stitched together the mangled remains of his Justice League movie to endlessly loud fanfare, director Zack Snyder is turning his attention to a more traditional form of reanimated corpse with the release of Army of the Dead. In an unprecedented move, the film will release in 600 theaters...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD: Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed For Zack Snyder's First Post-JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie

Zack Snyder parted ways with Warner Bros. in 2017 when they decided to take Justice League in a different direction, and he didn't tackle another movie until Netflix enlisted him for Army of the Dead (the "Snyder Cut" reshoots took place after production on the movie concluded). The zombie blockbuster hits the streaming service next Friday, and we now have the first wave of reviews.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Reviews Lukewarm At Rotten Tomatoes

Per the norm for Zack Snyder, early reviews have hit Rotten Tomatoes for the Army of the Dead zombie heist movie coming to Netflix, and they are rather lukewarm. With 39 reviews presently accounted for, the Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 77%. As it is still...
MoviesSFGate

'Army of the Dead' Review: Zack Snyder's Zombies in Vegas Heist Thriller is an Epic Meat-and-Potatoes Undead Flick

If you go to see just one movie this year, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” might be the ticket — not because it’s the best movie you’ll see in 2021 (or maybe even this week), but because it’s a stylishly grandiose, muscular but conventional popcorn pageant that’s got something for just about everyone. It’s a zombie movie. It’s a heist thriller. It’s a sentimental father-daughter reconciliation story. It’s set in Las Vegas (albeit it the bombed-out dystopian ruins of Vegas). It’s got a gifted cast of diverse actors playing plucky renegades. It’s got a spectacular climax featuring a dropped nuclear bomb. A viewer might be tempted to ask: What’s not to like?
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: An extravaganza of blood and zombies in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is the first Netflix movie to get a wide theatrical release, starting this Friday, May 14, a week ahead of its debut on the streaming service. But it’s hard to imagine a bigger, more action-packed and sumptuous (if gory) spectacle to launch this pandemic-necessitated partnership between traditional business rivals.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Supports ‘Black Superman’ Film From The House Of DC! Deets Inside

Filmmaker Zack Snyder spoke out about Henry Cavill’s firing and Warner’s upcoming plans. Bros about a black Superman. We recently made you known in that Warner. Bros had made official the firing of Henry Cavill, which means that the British actor will not return to give life to “Man of Steel”; And now it has been the filmmaker Zack Snyder who spoke about this controversy and the new black Superman about to debut in the studio.
Movieshypebeast.com

Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Brings Out a Dave Bautista You've Never Seen Before

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything the zombie movie genre could offer, Zack Snyder has returned to the scene with his own fantastic take on the iconic monsters. Now 17 years on from his famed Dawn of the Dead, the director has decided to revisit his beloved zombies, this time combining them with a good old Hollywood heist film featuring none other than one of the most lovable and talented giants in the industry: Dave Bautista.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
MoviesComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Shows First Photo of Justice League’s Green Lantern

Fans got a taste of what Zack Snyder had in store for the DCEU when the director’s cut of Justice League released earlier this year. Recently, the director shared a photo of what his version of the iconic Green Lantern would have looked like had he made it into the film.