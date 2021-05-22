Zack Snyder's Best Title Sequences, Including Army Of The Dead

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With the hit HBO comedy series Insecure coming to an end after five seasons, you would think the show’s star and co-creator, Issa Rae, would stop and relax for a bit before starting something new. Well, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, with a slew of movies and TV shows starting to stack up on the plate of the internet-sensation-turned-established-star, especially with that massive deal she inked with HBO. The truth is, this is just the beginning for the Lovebirds star, as she will spend the better part of 2021 and beyond on the silver screen, our TV screens, and with the way today’s media climate looks, on our phone screens.