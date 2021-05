More than 200 charging ports are being installed across Austin to support the city’s growing fleet of electric vehicles. . The city is working toward a goal to become carbon-neutral by increasing its electric vehicle fleet. Led by Fleet Mobility Services, almost 5% of the city’s on-road vehicle fleet is on track to be electric by the end of 2022. To support the electric transportation strategy, Fleet Mobility Services is partnering with Public Works and Austin Energy to facilitate the construction and installation of charging infrastructure for Fleet's electric vehicles at various municipal buildings, utility and parking garages. To date, 125 charging ports have been installed, with 77 more planned for the coming year.