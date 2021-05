Detroit police during the civil rights era used violence to enforce racial segregation with support from a justice system that deliberately shielded them from consequences. These are just some of the key findings of “Detroit Under Fire,” an exhaustive multimedia project from the University of Michigan’s Policing and Social Justice HistoryLab. The project unearths the hidden history of police brutality in Michigan’s largest city, relying on primary documents to create a groundbreaking catalog of fatal shootings and other incidents from 1957-1973.