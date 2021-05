During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Ric Flair talked about his recent storyline with Lacey Evans on WWE RAW:. “In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable]. The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’ I’ve been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo, I’ve had my head shaved – I’ve done everything. When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on. I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind.