Grandson Karson Curry and his wife Tara. Karson is in the Infantry, U. S. Army and stationed in Hawaii. This was the first time we met Tara when they visited Port O’Connor while on leave in May of this year. Due to the recent freeze and slow fishing we were concerned that we would be able to find the fish. Fortunately, luck smiled on us and we were able to put them on two limits of decent redfish. Interestingly, Tara had never caught a fish in her life and she ended up catching the biggest fish of the day! We were very happy for her! Without a doubt this day on the water was the highlight of their visit. Our thoughts and prayers extend to all our military members and their families. -Dave Pope.