Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Lowland sections of Old Pump Road, Kinder Cemetery Road, and Nevils Bluff Road begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 19.7 Sat 10 am CD 20.4 20.3 19.7alerts.weather.gov