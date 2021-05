The Purdue women qualified for the NCAA Regional in Baton Rouge and received the #11 seed. Purdue would have had their work cut out for them to advance to the NCAA Championship as only the top six teams advance, but ya know what? That’s why they play! We don’t know who the best six teams are going to be on any given day so Purdue had as good a shot as anyone else. Remember, the Purdue women’s golf team has a pretty good recent history including winning the team title in 2010. Unfortunately, it was not to be.