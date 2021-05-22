newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Prince Harry Says We're Moving Into the 'Emotional Phase' of the Pandemic—Here's How to Cope

By Kaitlin Vogel
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his recent interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Prince Harry made a comment about how we’re entering a new phase of the pandemic: The emotional phase. Last year was the physical phase, or doing everything in our power to protect our health and the health of...

parade.com
Parade

Parade

ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
