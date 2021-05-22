A bright new future for Condor: Attestor acquires a majority stake in Condor

Condor’s future is secured: Asset manager Attestor acquires 51 percent of the company’s shares and sets the course for a secure future of Condor. Attestor invests 200 million euros of equity capital and will provide a further 250 million euros to modernize Condor’s long-haul fleet. This will ensure the rapid ramp-up of flight operations after the Coronavirus pandemic and will further enable the long-term development of Germany’s most popular leisure airline under the strong Condor brand. All 4,050 jobs at the airline and the company’s own maintenance subsidiary Condor Technik will be retained.