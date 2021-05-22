newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A bright new future for Condor: Attestor acquires a majority stake in Condor

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondor’s future is secured: Asset manager Attestor acquires 51 percent of the company’s shares and sets the course for a secure future of Condor. Attestor invests 200 million euros of equity capital and will provide a further 250 million euros to modernize Condor’s long-haul fleet. This will ensure the rapid ramp-up of flight operations after the Coronavirus pandemic and will further enable the long-term development of Germany’s most popular leisure airline under the strong Condor brand. All 4,050 jobs at the airline and the company’s own maintenance subsidiary Condor Technik will be retained.

worldairlinenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Portfolio Investments#Business Operations#Brand Equity#Portfolio Management#Operations Management#Condor Technik#Kfw#Eu#Austrian#D#Pmi#Europcar#Condor Flugdienst Airbus#Company#Flight Operations#Equity Capital#Leisure Airline#Sustainable Air Travel#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

Dale Ventures acquires majority stake in X-Golf Entertainment

Global investment firm Dale Ventures has acquired a majority share in Dubai-based X-Golf Entertainment and will support the groundbreaking company as it seeks to launch its flagship urban golf club venue later this year. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Global investment firm Dale Ventures has acquired a...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Mubadala Acquires Stake in Russian Developer Etalon

On May 21, 2021, Mubadala Investment Company acquired 6.28% of shares in Etalon Group Plc, one of Russia’s largest and longest-established development and construction companies. Mubadala Investment Company has notified Etalon Group about the acquisition of a 6.28% stake in Etalon Group, the equivalent of 24.1 million GDRs, crossing the...
Industrysimpleflying.com

51% Of Germany’s Condor Sold To Attestor

After more than a year of uncertainty, Condor officially has found a new majority owner this week. Investment firm Attestor has purchased 51% of the airline and promised €450 million ($550 million) in funding. The deal will allow Condor to pay its debts and renew its fleet in the near future.
Softwarecioapplications.com

Genstar Capital to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Vector Solutions

Genstar is acquiring Vector from Golden Gate Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, which will remain a significant shareholder in the business. FREMONT, CA: Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, announced an agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, workforce management, and operational readiness. The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 days.
EconomyAviation Week

Condor To Be Taken Over By Financial Investor Attestor Capital

FRANKFURT—Financial Investor Attestor Capital is taking over a majority stake in German leisure airlines Condor and committed to taking full control as soon as possible. Attestor is investing €200 million ($244 million) in a 51% stake of the carrier and said it will provide funding for the much... Condor To...
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Safran acquires stake in SkyFive

Safran is pleased to announce that its fund, Safran Corporate Ventures, has invested in SkyFive as part of the company’s Series A investment round. The investment round was led by Safran Corporate Ventures together with STAR Capital, a European private equity fund manager with a track record of developing emerging infrastructure businesses.
Businesspcimag.com

Huber to Acquire Remaining Stake in MAGNIFIN Joint Venture

ATLANTA – J.M. Huber Corp. has signed a definitive agreement with RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to acquire its 50% ownership stake in the companies' 50/50 joint venture, MAGNIFIN Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co. KG. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, pending regulatory approvals. Huber originally acquired...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Kasedo acquires majority stake in Bulwark

UK-based publisher Kasedo Games has acquired a majority stake in Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus developer Bulwark Studios. The two parties didn't provide details on the deal. Kasedo was already acting as publisher for Bulwark's portfolio, with the two parties now working exclusively together going forward. Kasedo is a fully owned subsidiary...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

USS acquires 50% stake in Bruc Energy for $281m

The Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), a UK-based private pension fund, has acquired a 50% stake in Bruc Energy, which develops renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal. USS has invested £200m ($281m) in return for the stake in a 4GW pipeline of solar photovoltaic farms. Bruc Energy was created by...
Portsmouth, NHUnion Leader

Bain Capital to acquire controlling stake in ConvenientMD

A Boston private equity firm is set to acquire ConvenientMD, a fast-growing Portsmouth-based urgent care company, in a move that will continue to spur growth, the companies announced Wednesday. Bain Capital will buy the controlling stake in the company from Starr Investment Holdings, for an undisclosed amount. The move will...
Trafficprnewsleader.com

Rail Freight Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | CN Railway, SBB Cargo, SNCF, DB Schenker

A study published on Global Rail Freight Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are CN Railway, SBB Cargo, SNCF & DB Schenker.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Tencent acquires 3.8% stake in Remedy

Tencent Holdings has acquired 3.8% of shares in Remedy Entertainment. The 500,000 shares were sold to Tencent by Accendo Capital, which still holds 14% of outstanding shares and votes after the transaction - approximately 1.8 million shares. Remedy was informed of the sale after it had taken place, but the...
Industryaithority.com

Marelli Partners with DHL Supply Chain to deliver world-class logistics Solutions

Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has signed a five-year service agreement with DHL, the global market leader in contract logistics solutions, to transform its supply chain operations in North America. The partnership will drive efficiency, cost savings and sustainable best practices throughout the region, and will promote integration across business units through the implementation of common practices and innovative digital tools.
Industryfreightwaves.com

DHL Express to launch new cargo airline in Europe

DHL Express is transforming its international air network with the creation of a cargo airline in Austria and other changes in response to strong volume growth and customer expectations for faster delivery of e-commerce orders. The parcel carrier on Tuesday said it is in the process of filing applications with...
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Amex GBT, Shell to Collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

GBT's corporate clients to buy sustainable aviation fuels for their business travel needs, the companies announced. The companies say the collaboration will allow them to combine the buying power of airlines and GBT's corporate business travel customers "to drive a step change in production and usage of SAFs." SAFs can...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Modernizing Condor Retains MRO Unit

With liquidity still a pressing concern for airlines, many continue to look at divesting assets to shore up their balance sheets. Usually, this means selling aircraft, but many airlines that retain in-house maintenance units must have also taken a long hard look at spinning them off. A prime... Modernizing Condor...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Adani to acquire complete stake in SB Energy India

India-based energy company Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has signed share purchase agreements to acquire a complete stake in SB Energy India. The stake will be acquired from the Japanese SoftBank Group (SBG) and the India-based Bharti Group for Rs260bn ($3.5bn). SBG currently owns an 80% stake in SB Energy India,...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight launches Shipper Platform in Canada

Digital freight brokerage Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER) on Tuesday launched its self-service platform for shippers within Canada. The company began doing business in Canada in 2019 and has been manually facilitating domestic and cross-border shipments originating from Ontario and Quebec. With the launch of Uber Freight’s Shipper Platform, Canadian shippers will...
Medical & Biotechcontractpharma.com

Gamma Biosciences Acquires Stake in Mirus Bio

Supports Mirus’ expansion of GMP production of its flagship product TransIT VirusGEN for large scale manufacturing of AAV and LV viral vectors for gene therapy. Gamma Biosciences, a global life sciences company in the advanced therapy market, has agreed to make a controlling investment in Mirus Bio, a developer of biomimetic, cell-adaptive lipid-polymer nanocomplexes (LPNCs) for nucleic acid delivery based in Madison, WI.