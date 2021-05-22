newsbreak-logo
Volusia County consolidates management of ECHO and Volusia Forever programs

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Volusia County's community services department reorganization, management of the ECHO and Volusia Forever programs will be brought under the same umbrella. This was approved by the Volusia County Council on Tuesday, May 18. A county press release explains that both programs were already managed by community services, but that Volusia Forever's land management activity was run by the county's parks, recreation and culture division.

www.ormondbeachobserver.com
