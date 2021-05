The Notre Dame Football program saw Daelin Hayes selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is off to a fast start with the Baltimore Ravens. During the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame Football program saw two of their edge rushers get selected within 11 picks of one another. The first of the two to come off the board was Daelin Hayes, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 171 overall pick.