newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Today in History - May 22

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is Saturday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2021. There are 223 days left in the year. On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. On this date:. In...

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Smith
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Camren Bicondova
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Birthdays#History#Today#Continental Airlines#Boeing#L Innovation#Nbc#Democratic#Republican#African Americans#Pakistani#Cnn#Rock#Mlb All Star#Today#Southern Chile#Chicago#Italy#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Country
Chile
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Related
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021 with 220 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Eve Albert, Schoen’s Bridal World

The wedding gown is gorgeous, white and flowing. Brides will go a long way to find a dress like this one. In this case, the wedding dress came a long way too. This wedding dress is from halfway around the globe, and it is only available in one place in the United States: A bridal shop in the middle of rural Kansas.
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

The Real Jim Crow

“Jim Crow” was the stage name of New York actor Thomas D. Rice (1808-1860), who made a career of minstrel performances in blackface and thus popularized that form of entertainment. The name “Jim Crow” came from a popular 1832 song, “Jump Jim Crow,” written and sung by Rice and became a common term referring to African-Americans. Later it became a nick name for legislation restricting the rights of African-Americans. Blackface is not necessarily demeaning. Rice may have based his character on slave folk tales about a clever trickster. Al Jolson (1886-1950), a Russian Jewish immigrant, and the most popular and beloved American entertainer beginning with the movie The Jazz Singer in 1927 and lasting for many decades, was said to be the “king of blackface.” Jolson’s personal feelings and many of his songs were certainly sympathetic to African-Americans. What most people do not know is that Jim Crow laws first originated in Northern States. Northern Jim Crow Laws were the model for Southern States following the ruin, corruption, and oppression of Reconstruction. As author C. Vann Woodward has stated, “Jim Crow has had a strange career.”
Collegesgoodwin.edu

Ambassador Andrew Young, Smokey Robinson To Be Featured at Goodwin University Commencement

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and world-renowned entertainer Smokey Robinson will be the featured speakers and honorary degree recipients at Goodwin University’s Commencement ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Rentschler Field, Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Dr. Danielle Wilken, the University’s provost, will serve as master of ceremonies and oversee the proclamation and investiture portions of Commencement. More than 420 graduates, including some from 2020 when Goodwin was unable to host an in-person event due to the COVID pandemic, are expected to walk in the ceremony to receive their master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees. Students speakers include undergraduate Mary Owens undergraduate and graduate Elizabeth Giannetta-Ramos.
MinoritiesAmes Tribune

Walter Suza: The ghetto shall become a garden

President Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves in 1863, and the young man was joyous to be free. Yet a story by his late enslaved father was on his mind. It was about slaves jammed inside the bowels of a slave ship. The shackles cut into their flesh. The stench beneath the deck was suffocating. The white men splashed sea water onto the wounded bodies, and it stung like a thousand thorns. A woman was ill and she was thrown overboard. This is only part of the ordeal of millions of Africans transported as slaves across the Atlantic Ocean to North America, the Caribbean and South America. Close to 2 million slaves died on the journey.
Washington, DCarcamax.com

George Floyd anniversary: BLM got a plaza in Washington -- but will the movement get police reform?

WASHINGTON — In Beverly Hills, California, “Black Lives Matter” signs are mounted in yards. In Washington, D.C., just north of the White House, the slogan decorates the plaza named for the movement in giant yellow letters. Lawmakers invoke the phrase in the halls of Congress, and tens of millions of dollars have poured into groups dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement’s priorities of ending police brutality and racial injustice.
ReligionNieman Lab

White evangelicals watch Fox News; Hindus and Muslims are more likely to watch CNN

Fox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source — around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated,” compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public.
MinoritiesCNN

America faces an existential crossroads

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently, "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
MilitaryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene Some Incredibly Blunt Advice

Count Jimmy Kimmel among the many who are beyond sick of the antics by conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Greene last week compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) mask mandate for those on the House floor to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars. “We can look back...
Congress & CourtsCNN

America remembers George Floyd

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with members of George Floyd’s family today in Washington on the anniversary of his death. According to a senior Democratic staffer, the Floyd family will have a morning meeting with Pelosi, Rep. Karen Bass and others in the US Capitol. Bass is the lead...
Entertainmentcitizensjournal.us

“Welcome Back, Carter” Except Add Dementia

Remember the old 1970’s sitcom, “Welcome Back, Kotter”? It aired on ABC TV from 1975 to 1979. The President of the United States throughout most of that period was the infamous peanut-farmer-turned-worst-president-ever Jimmy Carter. Perfect timing. Because 2021 is clearly the new 1976. The new version of that sitcom is...
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot, cops can now be racist—for the sake of “equity”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s racist actions exposed a disturbing trend in America. And while excluding white people—anyone—from her preferred media posse is absolutely racist, we should appreciate her candor. And we should be glad she did so in the name of “equity”—because now, “equity” finally has a clear and simple definition.