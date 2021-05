This has nothing to do with whether Bitcoin is right or wrong. It has everything to do with control of China's population. A Chinese citizens ability to access an independent currency, whether it is crap or not, takes away some of the control the Chinese Communist Party's has on that person. Autocracies like China's cannot let that happen. It is anathema to the CCP. If you ever see a cryptocurrency that is accepted by China, you can be sure it is one that they have some sort of control over, at a minimum.