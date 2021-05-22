newsbreak-logo
KAC Run & Walk to return June 5 after hiatus

 3 days ago

CLINTON — After a hiatus last year, the Kirkland Art Center will host the 42nd Annual Kirkland Art Center Run & Walk in its 60th anniversary year. With the support of the town of Kirkland, the village of Clinton, and the Department of Transportation, the KAC will offer a safe, family-friendly 5K event — with limited entries — on Saturday, June 5.

