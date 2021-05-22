KAC Run & Walk to return June 5 after hiatus

We invite residents in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties to participate in our “Gnoming Around” event for a chance to win a prize bag. Our bookish gnome will travel to 20 member libraries starting May 5th. He will visit each location for about a week, so watch for his appearance outside of your local library. To be entered for a chance to win a prize bag, just snap a picture with him and post it on one of our social media pages (facebook.com/cefls or @cef_librarysystem) or send it to info2@cefls.org and we’ll do it for you. One winner will be selected from each location. The prize consists of a drawstring bag containing a variety of goodies including a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut for ages 12 and under, a single scoop of ice cream from Stewart’s, a decorative mini clipboard,and more. For more information about this event, including a list of participating locations, visit cefls.org or email abouchard@cefls.org.