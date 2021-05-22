High fire danger exists Saturday across Tampa Bay

I met Nan Prevost RN, about 9 Years ago. I had started a Stand Up Paddle Group at Indian Rocks Beach out of The Island Shop. Nan and a few others were the first to join us every weekend. We paddled, raced, and surfed all over Tampa Bay, Florida, (on both coasts) and most of the spring fed rivers too. Nan was such a great (fast!) racer, the rest of us just tried to “keep her in our sight” for the first mile. I would usually race 3 miles. Nan raced 6 or more miles (up to 14 I think) in competitive races. We had a lot of fun in competition paddles, and some great social and fundraiser events. too. Her passions for sports are fed by her running and biking and “who knows what else” events. She’s an athlete. She is a dear friend.