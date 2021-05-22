newsbreak-logo
Environment

High fire danger exists Saturday across Tampa Bay

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Consider passing on the backyard bonfire today. Elevated fire conditions exist Saturday across all of Tampa Bay given the combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag warning goes runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m....

#Tampa Bay Area#Extreme Weather#Fire Danger#Fla#Weather Conditions#Elevated Fire Conditions#Gusty Winds#Outdoor Burning#Hillsborough#St Petersburg#Yard Debris#Sarasota#Dry Vegetation#Pinellas#Breezy Winds#Runs#Brightside
WildlifePosted by
WJCT News

Seagrass In Tampa Bay Declined 13 Percent In Recent Years

Seagrasses provide shelter and food to a diverse community of animals, from small invertebrates to large fish, crabs, turtles, marine mammals and birds. Provisional results released earlier this month by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) show that Tampa Bay now harbors 35,240 acres of seagrass. That's a vast improvement from the 1990's when a plan was established to boost recovery of this vital part of the ecosystem.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida is open & tourists are back, but not everyone is following the rules

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Visitors are back in Tampa Bay. Hotel occupancy is back up after record-low rates during the start of the pandemic. "By April, it was down to 20 percent. So, never has that ever happened in Pinellas County. I mean for a month, that's the average for a month," said Steve Hayes, the CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of May 17-23

Foreigner: The award-winning band with 16 Top 30 hits, including Juke Box Hero and I Want to Know What Love Is, comes to Tampa Bay for two acoustic shows. $73.25-$103.25. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. Blue Star Museum Program: The Tampa Bay History...
Indian Rocks Beach, FL995qyk.com

Indian Rocks Beach Nurse – Opens Paddle For Prevention

I met Nan Prevost RN, about 9 Years ago. I had started a Stand Up Paddle Group at Indian Rocks Beach out of The Island Shop. Nan and a few others were the first to join us every weekend. We paddled, raced, and surfed all over Tampa Bay, Florida, (on both coasts) and most of the spring fed rivers too. Nan was such a great (fast!) racer, the rest of us just tried to “keep her in our sight” for the first mile. I would usually race 3 miles. Nan raced 6 or more miles (up to 14 I think) in competitive races. We had a lot of fun in competition paddles, and some great social and fundraiser events. too. Her passions for sports are fed by her running and biking and “who knows what else” events. She’s an athlete. She is a dear friend.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay, imagine I-75 with only electric cars | Column

Have you ever driven from Miami to Tallahassee? It’s 481 miles — and costs about $120 in gas if you’re driving an old SUV. That same trip in a Chevy Bolt costs just $10. So why aren’t we all driving electric cars on I-75? Well, obviously, big trucks and high-octane speed machines are cool — at least until it’s time to fill’er up. But some people are saying it’s because local dealerships don’t want to sell electric vehicles and are hiding them from their customers.
Clearwater, FLfox13news.com

Tourism hits records as Tampa Bay area rebounds from pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Every time someone stays at a hotel, 6% of the bill goes right back into the local economy, and the revenue from that tax broke records in March, according to St. Pete-Clearwater. "Our recovery has been astounding," said Leroy Bridges from Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. "We heard...
Sarasota, FLusf.edu

Red Tide Found In Tampa Bay, Sarasota

Red tide is being found in low concentrations off the coasts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that the red tide organism Karenia brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Pinellas County, very low and medium concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, and background to low concentrations in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay schools: a weekly update

After holding steady for months even as adults were being vaccinated, coronavirus case counts in Tampa Bay area schools are finally dropping precipitously. From a high point of more than 1,000 earlier in the year, this past week will likely show a total below 300, even after Friday’s cases from Pinellas County are counted next week.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest Custom Homebuilders in Tampa Bay

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. Number of custom homes currently under construction serves as a tiebreaker. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. COUNTIES SURVEYED Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
New Port Richey, FLcltampa.com

On a tiny private island, Tampa Bay’s iconic ‘Moontide Isle’ is now for sale

Situated on its own tiny island in the Pithlachascotee River, Tampa Bay's famous "Moontide Isle" is now back on the market in New Port Richey. Located at 5329 Richey Dr, "the island house," as some locals call it, was built in 1946 and was given the name "Moontide Isle" by its original owner, a well-travelled cartographer who made it a point to incorporate artsy details into the home's design, says the listing.
Technologycltampa.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Tampa, FL10NEWS

Tiger Woods' PopStroke coming to the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — A whole new putt-putt experience is heading for the Tampa Bay area as early as later this year. Professional golfer Tiger Woods is bringing PopStroke, his reimagined mini-golf course business, to the Sarasota and Tampa area. "I am very excited about our expansion plans," Tiger Woods said....