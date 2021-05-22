Red-hot Red Sox look for another win vs. struggling Phillies

The surging Red Sox look to stay ahead of their fellow red-hot AL East competition when they face the Phillies tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:15 p.m., FOX). The Sox are back to winning every day, but they’re not the only ones; the Rays are working on an eight-game winning streak, and sit just one game back of our heroes. Eovaldi’s coming off a strange start on Sunday where he looked bad early but pitched just long enough to qualify for what would have been the win against the Angels, but then the Mike Trout bloop was followed by the Shohei Ohtani homer that hasn’t landed yet, and the Sox lost. He’ll hope for better luck tonight against top Phillies prospect Spencer Howard. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, who you might recognize as the architect of the best Red Sox team of all time (I sure do!), said Howard’s innings are going to be monitored, so don’t expect a complete game or anything. Also because the Sox hitters are very good.