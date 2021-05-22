newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red-hot Red Sox look for another win vs. struggling Phillies

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

The scuffling Philadelphia Phillies will look to halt a three-game losing streak by sending their top prospect to the mound against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Chase Anderson had been slated to start against the Red Sox on Saturday, but he was shifted to the bullpen in favor of Spencer Howard.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Era#The Tampa Bay Rays#Triple A Worcester#The Houston Astros#Citizens Bank Park#Phillies President#Mound#Catcher J T Realmuto#Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 5/11/21: Spencer Howard deals, Francisco Morales struggles

Damon Jones - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K. Spencer Howard with another spectacular start as he gets stretched out again as a starter. That is now two scoreless appearances. Sadly, Ramon Rosso gave up all six of the runs in the 4th inning of relief where he failed to get out of the inning while giving up 2 hits, 2 walks and hitting 2 batters. Luke Williams, oddly hitting 9th in the lineup, extended his hitting streak to 7 games and is slashing .444/.500/.556 in 27 at-bats.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

WooSox vs. top prospects: Deivi Garcia, Spencer Howard among top-rated opponents coming to Polar Park

It sounds like a marketing pitch: See tomorrow’s stars today. Minor League Baseball has been using some variation of the idea for decades. But in baseball, there’s plenty of truth to it. Almost nobody goes from being drafted to the majors. Long-time minor league fans can tick off long lists of players who are now brand names that they saw on the way up.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Railriders Home Opener: Strong Pitching Leads SWB to Victory

For the first time in 612 days, minor league baseball returned to PNC Field on Tuesday night. The last time the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders took the field for a game in Northeast Pennsylvania was September 7, 2019, against the Durham Bulls in a semifinal playoff game. While Tuesday’s action wasn’t played in front of anywhere close to the level of attendance of that game, fans still returned to the stands at 50 percent capacity, the exact total being 2,910 fans in attendance.
MLBScranton Times

Deivi dazzles, Gittens homers as RailRiders topple IronPigs

MOOSIC — Deivi García threw up a zero in the top of the first inning, then Spencer Howard struck out the side in the bottom of it. García struck out two in a clean second, then Howard tossed a perfect second. In a matchup of two top pitching prospects, García...
MLBMLB

Sunday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rays: Wander Franco, SS (MLB No. 1), Triple-A Durham. Wander Franco followed up his grand slam on Saturday night with his first four-hit game of 2021. The 20-year-old singled three times, doubled and scored during his fourth-career game with four or more hits. Franco has reached safely in nine-of-11 games to start the season and his six multi-hit efforts have pushed his slash line to .348/.404/.652. Franco also showed off his defensive prowess with a diving stop behind third base. Rays prospect stats »
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Phillies lineups: Staying ahead of the game

The surging Red Sox look to stay ahead of their fellow red-hot AL East competition when they face the Phillies tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:15 p.m., FOX). The Sox are back to winning every day, but they’re not the only ones; the Rays are working on an eight-game winning streak, and sit just one game back of our heroes. Eovaldi’s coming off a strange start on Sunday where he looked bad early but pitched just long enough to qualify for what would have been the win against the Angels, but then the Mike Trout bloop was followed by the Shohei Ohtani homer that hasn’t landed yet, and the Sox lost. He’ll hope for better luck tonight against top Phillies prospect Spencer Howard. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, who you might recognize as the architect of the best Red Sox team of all time (I sure do!), said Howard’s innings are going to be monitored, so don’t expect a complete game or anything. Also because the Sox hitters are very good.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Red Sox: Spencer Howard's Velocity Again a Concern in Loss

Spencer Howard's velocity again a concern in Phillies loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. In his first start of the season, Spencer Howard looked like the same Spencer Howard we saw in 2020. Hard fastballs early, followed by command issues and a precipitous drop-off in velocity for the right-hander...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 7: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The big news of the week is of course...
BaseballPosted by
The Morning Call

IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz facing challenge of getting 17-man staff enough work

It was 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, less than seven hours from first pitch of the delayed 2021 Lehigh Valley IronPigs season, and pitching coach Aaron Fultz was still trying to wrap his head around how he was going to keep 17 guys happy. “I’m going to get guys work as often as possible,” he said, “but there’s no easy way to do that with 17 guys.” Fultz spent eight seasons in the major leagues with the ...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Strikeouts with runners in scoring position doom Phillies in loss to Red Sox

Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies were plagued by a brutal defensive showing. The defense wasn’t Garry Maddox-esque Saturday, but it didn’t cost them Game 2 of their weekend series with the Boston Red Sox. No, tonight another issue that has followed the Phillies for much of the 2021 season hurt them...
MLBPosted by
The Morning Call

Mickey Moniak, Spencer Howard highlight IronPigs’ 2021 roster

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs last played a game of significance on Sept. 2, 2019, at Pawtucket. Their last game in front of fans at Coca-Cola Park was Aug. 25, 2019, against rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Since then, COVID-19 won in 2020, and alternate site scrimmages with coaches and clubhouse employees playing the outfield dominated with empty seats disguised as fans. Now, 616 days later, ...
BaseballPosted by
The Morning Call

IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz high on new faces Cristopher Sanchez, David Paulino

IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz was not blown away the first time he saw Cristopher Sanchez at last season’s alternate site. “He had a lot of misses,” Fultz said, “and they usually were pretty big.” Fast forward less than nine months later, and the former major leaguer has a different impression. “In some [taxi squad] games against the Yankees,” the 47-year-old said, “[Sanchez] made them ...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Athletics Series Preview

The Athletics got off to a brutal start this season, but in part thanks to a long win streak they are atop the AL West as they start this three-game set. Even. As mentioned above, the A’s started off horribly, with a 1-7 record. From there they ripped off 13 straight wins to put themselves in a whole new standing. Since then, though, it’s been roughly .500. Most recently, they won two of three from the Rays.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 37 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Athletics

The first-place Red Sox have had a bit of a soft schedule of late, but things are going to get tougher pretty quickly here in the back half of May, starting tonight as they take on the first-place Athletics in a matchup between the only two 20-win clubs in baseball. It’s a three-game series kicking off tonight with Nathan Eovaldi taking on Chris Bassitt.
MLBSentinel & Enterprise

Red Sox come up short vs. Athletics

BOSTON — Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven effective innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of American League division leaders. Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus hit RBI singles for the A’s in the seventh inning as...
MLBbostonnews.net

Nick Pivetta looks for sixth win as Red Sox host Angels

After the Boston Red Sox avoided a three-game sweep against one American League West division opponent, they will look to regain their momentum against another. Boston will open a three-game weekend series against the last-place Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Fenway Park, one day after taking out its frustrations against first-place Oakland in an 8-1 rout.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodríguez Looks For Win No. 6 As Red Sox Take On Blue Jays

Eduardo Rodríguez is looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has been impressive so far to open the 2021 Major League Baseball season winning each of his first five decisions, but suffered his first loss since 2019 in his last appearance May 12 against the Oakland Athletics.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Angels lineup: Halo dustbin?

The Red Sox look to stuff the Angels in the garbage, purely figuratively, when they finish their three-game set this afternoon (1:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market, MLB.tv free game of the day) behind Nathan Eovaldi, looking for a sweep. José Quintana starts for the Angels, which is very good news...