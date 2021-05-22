newsbreak-logo
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

By Dee Baugher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

