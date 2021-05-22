Fire spending on salary but seeing little success
The MLS Players Association salary data released last Thursday confirmed what many thought about the Fire. Their salary investments aren’t paying off. According to the union’s numbers, the Fire (0-4-1, one point) have the 27-team league’s seventh-highest payroll at $13.6 million. The Fire aren’t the only team in the top seven struggling — FC Cincinnati (0-3-1) is fifth at $15.5 million — but their pattern of paying big money for mediocre results has carried over from the end of the Andrew Hauptman/Nelson Rodriguez era.chicago.suntimes.com