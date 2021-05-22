Fire spending on salary but seeing little success

SEATTLE — Playing in front of a broadcast TV audience, the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United didn’t quite put on the show many had hoped. While the Sounders got an early lead thanks to a Raul Ruidiaz header off of an expertly delivered corner kick from João Paulo, they were largely ineffective from the run of play. And when Brad Smith conceded a late penalty on a rash challenge in the box, Josef Martinez converted the spot kick to give Atlanta an unlikely point on the road. So the Sounders will head into their final match before the June break against Austin FC on a little bit of a downer, though they are still well in front in the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield race.