newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Fire spending on salary but seeing little success

By Brian Sandalow
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MLS Players Association salary data released last Thursday confirmed what many thought about the Fire. Their salary investments aren’t paying off. According to the union’s numbers, the Fire (0-4-1, one point) have the 27-team league’s seventh-highest payroll at $13.6 million. The Fire aren’t the only team in the top seven struggling — FC Cincinnati (0-3-1) is fifth at $15.5 million — but their pattern of paying big money for mediocre results has carried over from the end of the Andrew Hauptman/Nelson Rodriguez era.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Calvo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Mls Players Association#Salary Data#Fire#Fc Cincinnati#Spending#Success#Tough Contracts#Money#Progress#Club Options#Designated Players#Production#Midfielder Gaston Gimenez#Twenty Eight Games#Owner Joe Mansueto#Continuity#Captain Francisco Calvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSthepost.on.ca

Salary-list ranking means Whitecaps have money to spend on keystone player

Where some see the Vancouver Whitecaps’ spot at the bottom of the salary rankings as a black mark, Axel Schuster sees it as a badge of honour. “I think that’s a compliment for me,” the team’s CEO and sporting director said Thursday. “We are last in spending in wages, and I think that’s a compliment because if you see the output yesterday in our game, it has nothing to do with spending in salary and wages.
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.
MLSRiverside Press Enterprise

Diego Rossi scores twice in first half, LAFC beats Rapids

A pair of first half goals from Diego Rossi was good enough for the Los Angeles Football Club to earn its first victory in a month. Entering week six of the Major League Soccer season on Saturday, LAFC stepped onto their home field in unfamiliar territory. Last place in the...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

MLS Saturday: Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati get first wins of 2021 season

The Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati, the only teams in MLS without a win in 2021, were victorious on Saturday. The Fire defeated Inter Miami, 1-0, on midfielder Luka Stojanovic's long-range free kick for its first win in more than seven months. FC Cincinnati got goals from Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla in the last 20 minutes to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat CF Montreal, 2-1, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ending a nine-game winless streak dating back to the 2020 season.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United at Seattle Sounders: Match Thread and How to Watch

Last weekend, we saw Atlanta United get back into the win column in extraordinary fashion with a Marcelino Moreno header in the dying seconds of the match against CF Montreal. Now, the Five Stripes carry that momentum out west to face the league leading Seattle Sounders on their own turf.
MLSsoundersfc.com

SEAvATL Starting XI: No changes for marquee matchup with Atlanta United

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer fields the same lineup that picked up a 2-0 win over LAFC last weekend for today’s clash with Atlanta United (1:30 p.m. PT; FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) at Lumen Field. Here is the Delta Starting XI:. Notes:. Goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland makes his...
MLSchatsports.com

Five Things we noticed from Sounders v. Atlanta United

SEATTLE — Playing in front of a broadcast TV audience, the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United didn’t quite put on the show many had hoped. While the Sounders got an early lead thanks to a Raul Ruidiaz header off of an expertly delivered corner kick from João Paulo, they were largely ineffective from the run of play. And when Brad Smith conceded a late penalty on a rash challenge in the box, Josef Martinez converted the spot kick to give Atlanta an unlikely point on the road. So the Sounders will head into their final match before the June break against Austin FC on a little bit of a downer, though they are still well in front in the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield race.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Toronto FC: Five Takeaways

Orlando City played its third opponent this season that it didn’t face in 2020 and is now 3-0-0 in those matches after Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Toronto FC. It was a familiar script as the Lions scored early and then simply didn’t allow themselves or their opponents to score from that point on. That script worked at D.C. United last weekend and did so again vs. the Reds. The only difference is the Lions were able to create more on the counter against Toronto, even if they couldn’t capitalize on those chances.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Dániel Gazdag completes weekend introduction to new team with MLS debut

In a quick turn of events, the Philadelphia Union welcomed new signing Dániel Gazdag on Friday, got him into training on Saturday and into the game Sunday night with a 23-minute debut. It was mostly a quiet debut for the Hungary international but a remarkable one considering the turn around...
MLSchatsports.com

Report Card: Whitecaps Vs. Dynamo

The Vancouver Whitecaps dropped their third straight match yesterday, losing 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo. It felt like the ‘Caps karma was catching up with them after a bit of good luck early in the season. Let’s look at how each individual player did. Maxime Crepeau: 4.0. Crepeau has been...
MLSESPN

Josef Martinez helps Atlanta United to draw vs. Seattle Sounders

Josef Martinez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute for his second goal of the season to lift Atlanta United FC to a 1-1 draw at the Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday afternoon. Martinez's goal came after a penalty was earned when Brad Smith took down Brooks Lennon. It...
MLSsportingkc.com

Sporting KC striker Alan Pulido tabs second straight MLS Team of the Week honor

Make that two straight MLS Team of the Week nods for Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido. After scoring twice in a 3-0 home win over Vancouver on May 16, Pulido carried his sizzling form into Saturday by scoring from long range and recording an assist to spark Sporting's 3-1 away victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. By doing so, the 30-year-old Mexican international has again stamped his name on the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi.
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Vibes to Go

Apr 24, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Fire midfielder Luka Stojanovic (8) reacts with defender Boris Sekulic (2) after scoring a goal against Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. After their worst start in club history, the Chicago Fire have finally...
MLSchatsports.com

Player of the Match: David Ochoa weathers the storm against FC Dallas

At the end of every rainstorm, there is a moment of light. Sometimes, you have to choose to either focus on the rain or remember the ray of light. For me, when considering the literal and proverbial rainstorm that Real Salt Lake experienced away at FC Dallas, the ray of light was Ochoa’s performance.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Seattle Sounders 1-1 Atlanta United: Player Ratings and Reaction

Atlanta United’s lifeless attack was bailed out late when Josef Martinez converted an 86th minute penalty that gave the Five Stripes a share of the spoils against MLS front-runner Seattle Sounders in the Pacific Northwest Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t aways pretty, but it’s a result the team will happily take back south.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders draw Atlanta United 1-1, set club record for best start to MLS season

The Seattle Sounders drew Atlanta United 1-1 on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field behind a sixth-minute goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. The Peruvian Designated Player rose on a João Paulo corner kick and powerfully headed home the opener past Brad Guzan. The assist was João Paulo’s fourth of the season, which is tied for the league lead.
MLSPosted by
90min

Phil Neville criticizes Inter Miami after the frustrating loss against Chicago Fire

Inter Miami suffered another poor defeat over week six of the 2021 MLS season, forcing head coach Phil Neville to aim criticism at himself and his team. Miami struggled against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday, losing 1-0 to the team with a record of 1-1-4. Chicago ended their four-match losing streak, dominating the southern side all too easily.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Cristian Roldan left off USMNT’s Nations League roster

Somewhat surprisingly, Cristian Roldan has been left off the United States’ roster for the upcoming Nations League finals. Although Roldan was not invited to the European camp beforehand, it still seemed like a reasonable conclusion that he was simply left off due to the Seattle Sounders having a match on the same day as the Switzerland friendly.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Cincy & Chicago get the basic stuff right, Atlanta stump Seattle & more from Week 6

No more winless teams! That was the big story from Week 6, so let’s dive in:. FC Cincinnati got some of the basic stuff right on Saturday afternoon, doing a good job of playing with energy and being dangerous on set pieces in the second half. We are going to call this, for the lack of a better term, “effortful execution.” It’s a simple truism in team sports — especially invasion sports — that a mediocre or even poor game plan can be successful if it’s executed with real effort and commitment.