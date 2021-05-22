newsbreak-logo
Encinitas, CA

Encinitas starts process to implement voter-approved cannabis initiative

By Barbara Henry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncinitas really doesn’t have any choice about adopting a new ordinance allowing cannabis cultivation, distribution and retail sales because the city’s voters already have approved an initiative permitting it, city planning commissioners said Thursday. However, the city can and should do a few things to make the situation more tolerable...

