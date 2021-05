I’m just looking for clues at the scene of the crime. Life’s been good to me so far…” – Joe Walsh, Life’s Been Good. I haven’t been as excited to watch a young starter for the Cubs since Kerry Wood made his debut in 1998. Adbert Alzolay was far removed from yesterday’s game by the time Anthony Rizzo walked it off with a single in the 11th inning, but as the contest dragged on through what seemed like an obnoxious amount of pitching changes and pinch hitters, I couldn’t stop thinking about just how good Alzolay is and how much better he is going to be.