Bishop announces changes in COVID protocols in diocese

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — The Most Rev. Douglas J. Lucia, bishop of the Syracuse Diocese, has announced updated COVID protocols as a result of new guidelines by state and federal health officials and consultation with staff and medical professionals. The revised protocols, which take effect immediately, will allow celebrations of Mass in...

