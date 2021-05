Jace Hunzinger scored three times and had two assists for five points as the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team moved to 6-0 Thursday after it beat host Whitesboro, 11-2. Alyssa Nardslico also had five points, scoring twice and assisting on three goals. Shannen Calandra and Alexandra Tapia scored two goals apiece for the Black Knights, who play again on Tuesday when they host New Hartford at 6 p.m.