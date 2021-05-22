newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Online learning at home isn’t going away next school year

By Kristen Taketa
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome school districts are creating permanent online and independent study options to be more flexible for students. Monica Spydell never would have thought to enroll her second-grade daughter in online classes before the pandemic. But after schools closed and forced her family and others into distance learning, Spydell was surprised...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Poway, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home School#K 12 School#Charter Schools#School Districts#Online Learning#Online Students#Online Schools#Online Classes#High School Students#Sierra#Torrey Pines Elementary#Covid#Launch Academy#San Diego Unified#Carlsbad Unified#School Year#In Person Learning#Distance Learning#School Campuses#In Person Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

In-person proms, graduations are back on for San Diego high school seniors

Some Eastlake High School seniors stepped foot on campus last weekend for the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago — to go to prom. Girls in long, sparkling gowns and high heels and boys in suits — all wearing masks — got their temperature taken at the school gate, then walked down a red carpet under a tunnel of strung-up lights to a balloon arch to take their pictures.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateModesto Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...