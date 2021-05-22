newsbreak-logo
Pandemic raises pressure on rural health care

By Gene Lucht
agupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA, Iowa — Everybody at the Kossuth Regional Health Center is wearing a mask. But while the masks offer some protection against the pandemic, it can’t offer much help against the unique challenges facing rural health providers. “We’re definitely a farm-and agriculture-related business,” says Dar Elbert, Chief Nursing Officer and...

Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announces a public health outreach program to assist residents of long-term care facilities during this pandemic

POCATELLO — Residents at long-term care facilities are a vulnerable population that has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once someone in the facility tests positive, residents are required to isolate in their bedroom for 14 days per federal law by the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services. This can result in negative impacts on their social, mental and physical health.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Notables in Health Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health care sector in ways we’ve never seen before, but industry professionals have risen to the occasion in a variety of areas. Teams and individuals ensured that life-saving transplant services continued despite the pandemic. Civic officials and boards helped to save lives through their services for citizens and the spread of information. Health system teams looked out for their fellow caregivers, and breakthroughs in medical innovation continued. These are among Crain’s Cleveland Business’ Notables in Health Care.
Public HealthWDIO-TV

Telehealth evolving during pandemic

Many of us have tried a virtual visit with our doctors during the pandemic, and it remains a big part of healthcare. Mayo Clinic leaders said it was growing before the pandemic, but some providers and patients still had reservations. Then, it became a necessity. Although, most people have returned...
Mental HealthColumbian

GAO report knocks mental health care during pandemic

Therapists and other behavioral health care providers cut hours, reduced staffs and turned away patients during the pandemic as more Americans experienced depression symptoms and drug overdoses, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The report on patient access to behavioral health care during the COVID-19 crisis...
Public HealthThe Hill

After the pandemic, are America's health care workers broken?

Joleen, a veteran nurse with a reputation for excellence in practice, has always exuded caring, warmth and a smile for everyone she greets. These days, she still smiles on the outside, but on the inside, she feels spent and shaky, lacking her old confidence in decision making. Like many fellow healthcare workers, she feels fried and frayed from COVID-19 and its impact.
Kansas Stateagfax.com

Kansas: Rural Areas Are ‘Mental Health Deserts’

Fluctuating commodity prices, weather challenges and other factors mean farmers are used to a certain amount of stress. But the pandemic in the past year added that much more, according to a Kansas State University behavioral health specialist. “Farming is difficult in the best of circumstances, and to add a...
Nashua, NHUnion Leader

Nashua health care workers recognized for efforts during pandemic

Health care workers in Nashua were recognized Wednesday for the sacrifices made throughout the past year, and celebrated for the advancements that have occurred since the start of the pandemic. “We definitely are seeing progress. Today we only have one confirmed (COVID-19) patient in-house out of 80 patients,” said John...
U.S. PoliticsPhys.org

U.S. gives $7.4 billion for more school nurses, better public health

The federal government is providing $7.4 billion to hire more school nurses to vaccinate children, to create a service corps for health care, and to boost disease detection efforts, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Carole Johnson, the Biden administration coronavirus testing coordinator, told the AP that the funding is part...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Patients embrace telehealth-supported access to health care during the pandemic

The expansion of telehealth-supported access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic was roundly embraced by general practice patients, according to new Flinders University research. The study – “The experience of Australian general practice patients at high risk of poor health outcomes with telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic: a qualitative...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Health-care startup leaders expect pandemic-era innovations to stay

A group of leaders at a handful of local health care startups expect changes to the health care apparatus such as telehealth and more aggressive preventative care to stick around well after COVID-19 ceases to be a widespread threat. The session at the Boulder Startup Week virtual conference featured Dr....
HealthPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Health care is a top priority

Having better health outcomes for our citizens is critical for multiple reasons – when an individual’s health improves, that person’s quality of life improves, as does their ability to achieve their full potential. Having better health outcomes also means fewer state resources would be directed toward the treatment of chronic...
Public Healthpublicradiotulsa.org

"Care after Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Health Care and How to Reinvent It"

We are joined on ST Medical Monday by Dr. Shantanu Nundy, a primary care physician, technologist, and business leader who serves as Chief Medical Officer for Accolade, which provides technology-enabled health services to Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses. Dr. Nundy is the author of an engaging and timely new book, "Care after Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Health Care and How to Reinvent It." As was noted of this book by Rear Admiral Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA (ret.), a former US Assistant Surgeon General: "Out of a public health crisis, a healthcare revolution has been born. Dr. Shantanu Nundy, a brilliant, visionary physician-innovator, provides a road map to the future of health in the twenty-first century. This landmark book describes how the Covid-19 pandemic revealed stunning inequities and inefficiencies in the US healthcare system which existed for all too long. This national emergency has forced a rapid acceleration in reimagining and implementing a seamless system of integrated, digitally enabled health services that are decentralized and personalized to patient needs. Dr. Nundy provides a compelling blueprint for re-engineering today's medical practice with the tools of technology while addressing the critical socio-cultural determinants that dramatically affect patient care. He explores this once-in-a century opportunity to redesign America's health care system with technological innovations and transformational approaches so that it focuses on the patient, moves care from the hospital to the home, and emphasizes the power of prevention to effectively address Covid-19 and the many other healthcare challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."
Public HealthToledo Blade

Right health-care wrongs

There is a morality tale playing out in Virginia, and health-care systems near and far should be paying close attention. The University of Virginia Health System has pledged to cancel an enormous backlog of court judgments and liens dating to the 1990s. Thousands of former patients who had been relentlessly hounded for money will see relief.
Health Servicesarizonadailyindependent.com

Irresponsibly Expanding Medicare Won’t Solve our Health Care Problems

We all want to make health care more affordable and accessible for those who need it, particularly more vulnerable populations with higher health care needs, like seniors. However, in the effort to expand access to affordable, high-quality coverage and care, we must also be careful not to put existing programs that are serving these very communities at risk.
Health Servicesarcamax.com

Commentary: How medical culture sinks US health care

Over the last pandemic year, we’ve seen doctors work heroically to save lives. Their dedication, expertise and work ethic represent the best of medical culture. But as we return to normality, we need to acknowledge that the same culture that turns doctors into heroes is also contributing to a health care crisis of rising costs and decaying standards.
Public HealthThe Free Press

Local health care experts raises awareness of India's COVID-19 crisis

In conversations with her family back home in Gujarat, a state in India bordering Pakistan, Vishakha Mavani’s parents told her of an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases among their friends and neighbors. “It’s really heartbreaking,” said the Mankato Clinic clinical data analyst. “I’ve had friends who have lost family members,...