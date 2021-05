The 2020 election drumbeat of Medicare for All has been muffled by mathematical and political realities, as well as other priorities, in the Biden administration’s first few months. Although dozens of congressional progressives have been making noises about reducing the Medicare eligibility age via President Biden’s “American Families Plan,” his infrastructure package has taken center stage, along with a tax debate that is just in its first round. While the pundits are focused elsewhere, it’s a good time for state and local leaders to work up their plans backstage to gain maximum leverage in the health-care debate that is sure to come.