U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has a goal to visit each county in New York every year, and on May 3, 2021 he went to Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard in Dundee, Yates County and held a press conference about the grape and wine industry. Schumer, who has been a major supporter of the industry in New York, was concerned about the impact that a lack of statistical data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will have on the grape and wine industry. USDA discontinued their five-year detailed survey of vineyard and orchard acreage in New York ten years ago and in 2018 USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) ceased the collection of annual grape production statistics for the state.