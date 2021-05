CASTORLAND — A Lewis County family has been displaced following a house fire on Naumburg Lane on Tuesday. Fire officials said homeowner Jennifer Tabolt discovered a fire in her kitchen at 5475 Naumburg Lane at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Responding volunteers encountered heavy fire spread throughout the first floor and the back of the residence. Crews launched an interior attack and contained the fire to the first floor, though there was extensive fire damage. Officials said there was significant water and smoke damage.