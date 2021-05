There's no Best Buy PS5 restock today, May 14, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts as soon as US retailers are in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Best Buy has recently switched to Thursday restocks of the Sony console, at least for the past two cycles. Instead, we've turned our PS5 Twitter tracking expertise to next week, when we're likely to see a Target PS5 restock on Wednesday, May 19. This is likely to follow a much-anticipated Walmart PS5 restock on Thursday, May 20 at 3pm. Antonline is another retailer that may have PS5 Disc (not PS5 Digital) on hand next week, though no PS5 restock date is known at this point.