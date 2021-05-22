newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Review: Apple iPad Pro (2021)

By Julian Chokkatt
Wired
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic Mini LED display. Heaps of power with M1. The camera can follow the movement of your face on video calls. 5G and Thunderbolt support. 11-inch Pro sits in an awkward spot in Apple's tablet lineup. The camera placement is still awkward. Limited port selection. The software feels restricting. Another...

www.wired.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Apple Pencil#Apple Ipad Pro#Ipad Mini#Ipad Apps#Macbook Air#Amazon Video#Lcd#Ipad Pros#Safari#Cad#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro#Facebook#Facetime#Apple Inches#Review#Tablet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
iPad
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPad mini Pro price and screen size just leaked

We're still impatiently waiting for the iPad mini 6 but it seems like Apple has an iPad mini Pro in the works that might make you forget all about it. The tablet is reportedly set to sport a slightly larger display than the iPad mini 6, as well as higher price tag.
Technologylaptopmag.com

New iPad mini could launch in 2021 — but don't hold your breath

The latest Apple event revealed plenty of long-rumored Apple devices, from the new M1 iPad Pro to AirTags. Sadly, there was no sign on the tech giant's other rumored tablet, the iPad mini 6, but that doesn't mean it won't launch in 2021. According to a research note from respected...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

iPad Mini 6 might just be a smaller iPad Pro

We’re seeing Apple push towards all its tablets looking like the iPad Pro range - first the iPad Air 4 ditched the bezels and home button of older generations, and possibly next the iPad Mini 6 will use a similar design (and feature set) too. This comes from a post...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Xiaomi's iPad Pro rival may launch later this year

Xiaomi is reportedly reviving the Mi Pad lineup of tablets and is expected to launch the new Mi Pad 5 series of Android Tablets soon in the market. Going by the rumours the Mi Pad series is expected to consist of a couple of tablets – Mi Pad 5 and the amped-up version Mi Pad 5 Pro and will take on the pro tablets like the iPad, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab and the Huawei Mate Pad Pro.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Getting LARGER?! iPad Mini Pro Leaks & more! (video)

Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale today. Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off. Of course, the official news today and pretty much the only official news today begin with deals. Let’s begins with Samsung as it seems they’re not taking their foot off the brakes on those trade-in deals. You can currently get the Galaxy S21 for as low as 100 bucks, the S21 Plus for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for 70 dollars off, leaving the 44mm variant for 200 bucks. Sticking to smart watches, the Apple Watch SE is 40 dollars off, leaving the GPS + Cellular model for 319. The M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1100 for the base model. Finally, the MacBook Air is available for that same price, if you grab the half a terabyte of storage model in Silver or Space Grey. Do Silver, trust me.. It’ll age better. Anyways, we have more deals on Jabra Earbuds, other Samsung products and more in the description.
Technologyimore.com

Apple's new M1 iPad Pro orders start shipping

Apple's brand new M1 iPad Pro still doesn't have an official release date. However, a new report says multiple customers are reporting their devices are now displaying as "shipped". It comes following rumors the device will be officially released (and start arriving) on May 21. Apple's new M1 iPad Pro...
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro beats Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pro

In April, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs. Now, early benchmarks indicate that not only is the M1 iPad Pro over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro, it also bests Apple’s flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9) which remains Intel-handicapped as it awaits its own upgrade to Apple Silicon.
Technologyimore.com

Which Apple Pencil can you use with the iPad Pro (2021)?

The iPad Pro (2021) was introduced during Apple's April 2021 Special Event. Whether you choose the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), the latest Macs include the M1 Chip, so your iPad will be a powerhouse. If you are planning on upgrading and using an Apple Pencil is a must, it may be a good idea to figure out which models will work.
ElectronicsHypebae

Apple's New M1 iPad Pro Is 50% Faster Than Previous Generations

Back in April, Apple unveiled a lineup of new tech including an updated iPad Pro built with the M1 chip, the company’s highest-performing processor. According to reports, the upcoming device is “50 percent faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro,” as well as the older Intel Core i9-powered MacBook Pros. Geekbench...
Technologytechnave.com

Apple M1-powered iPad Pro is 50% faster than last year's model

Late last month, the new Apple M1-powered iPad Pro was announced for Malaysia. Like its laptop counterpart, the new chipset was expected to bring some serious performance gains to Apple's tablet. But how much of an improvement are we talking about?. Well, according to MacRumors, the new iPad Pro performs...