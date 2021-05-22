DANIEL HASABUBWENJE: HAM Vs DTB COURT CASE JUDGEMENTS: This case will make people to lose confidence in the judicial system where they will now resort to jungle law to resolve disputes

Ekaterina Baliuk and Rinat Gareev of the Russian Arbitration Center explain the legislative framework and issues surrounding the use of interim arbitral awards in Russia. The timely availability of interim relief in international arbitration can have a substantial effect on the outcome of the proceedings, especially when issues relating to protection of evidence and property arise before the final judgment on the merits of a dispute can be pronounced. Immediate action may be necessary to ward off irreparable injury threatened by intervening circumstances. Failure to preserve the evidence or protect the assets involved in the dispute can prove disastrous for a party, whilst the final award may prove nugatory and futile if measures of interim protection are not taken at once.