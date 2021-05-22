newsbreak-logo
Uzo Aduba Is Healing—And Wants You to Heal Too

In her new HBO series, In Treatment, Uzo Aduba’s non-verbal choices as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor loom large. There’s magic in the exhalations that escape Aduba when a client leaves, the steadiness of her voice incongruent with the tears welling in her eyes, and the almost imperceptible way she leans forward or back in her chair when responding to clients.

CelebritiesTime

Uzo Aduba Is Ready to Talk About Therapy

There are a few words, Uzo Aduba points out, that we tend to whisper. Therapy is one of them. Saying it out loud is more than part of the job for the actor, who’s preparing for the May 23 premiere of her latest show: a new installment of HBO’s 2008–2010 hit drama In Treatment, in which she stars as the psychologist to a rotating cast of patients.
TV & VideosMinneapolis Star Tribune

HBO revives 'In Treatment' with Uzo Aduba looking for truth

NEW YORK — Ten years after the drama "In Treatment" signed off, the HBO show is back with a group of new patients and a new therapist, but a similar theme: Physician heal thyself. Uzo Aduba takes over from Gabriel Byrne as the psychotherapist at the center of the show,...
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

Uzo Aduba is in charge in new season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

New season starts right toward end of “Mental Health Awareness Month”. “In Treatment” returns to HBO on May 23 for a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor. It’s been ten years since the end of Season 3, and the reimagining of “In Treatment” is set in present day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Taylor (Brooke), played by Aduba, to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. This is the first season for “In Treatment” that uses a Black, female therapist as the lead, as well as moving from New York to Los Angeles. This was addressed during a panel of the CTAM Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which I participated a few months ago.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Uzo Aduba Makes 'In Treatment' a Striking Story of Falling Apart: TV Review

The HBO series about therapy drops multiple episodes per week. (In its first two seasons, starring Gabriel Byrne as the central therapist, that number was five; Byrne’s final season and the new, Uzo Aduba-led installment keep it to a relatively sensible four.) It features chunky, occasionally hard-to-swallow language, a reminder that the therapeutic process is one in which the patient grapples towards the truth, and that said grappling can be painfully laborious. And it asks the viewer to do something complicated — extrapolate nuanced truths about a doctor from their interactions with their patients — with some very simple tools. Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Lawrence sees three people, each broadly drawn personality types built around fairly rudimentary “twists.” They present one way, and we quickly and easily see that they’re really something else. They’re often, in fact, the opposite of how they seem!
Los Angeles, CACollider

Uzo Aduba on What It Took to Become 'In Treatment's New Lead Therapist

The HBO series In Treatment is back for a fourth season and this time follows Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), a therapist in Los Angeles who currently has a diverse trio of patients — home health aide Eladio (Anthony Ramos), millionaire turned white-collar criminal Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), and distrustful teenager Laila (Quintessa Swindell) — for whom she’s trying to help navigate their concerns. Current social and cultural shifts permeate all of the therapy sessions while Brooke also tries to deal with complications and demons in her own life that are proving to be quite challenging.
Mental HealthTVGuide.com

In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Is a Quiet and Critical Examination of Our Own Humanity

Amid a cultural reckoning, pandemic, and declining mental health, it's quite felicitous that HBO revived its previously stalemated series, In Treatment, in which a therapist encourages sit-downs with clients to ask, well, how are they really doing -- with everything. But now in its fourth season -- more than 10 years after its third -- and helmed by new co-showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, its most compelling self-confrontations are the ones its therapist is forced to have.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Salon

With Uzo Aduba as a therapist, "In Treatment" returns in a sunnier location for a darker time

Transference and countertransference are psychological terms expressing the professional's requirement to be cautious with personal boundaries. When a patient treats their therapist as an emotional substitute for someone else in their life, that's transference. When the therapist does some version of that with their patient, particularly in reaction to transference, that's countertransference.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Uzo Aduba: 'In Treatment' is 'one of the hardest jobs'

LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Uzo Aduba said her role as a therapist HBO's In Treatment was a challenge, as she had to memorize long passages of dialogue and give an engaged performance while listening to her co-stars perform long monologues. "This is easily one of the hardest jobs...
TV & VideosFilm School Rejects

'In Treatment' is Back and in Top Form with Uzo Aduba

Welcome to Previously On, a column that gives you the rundown on the latest TV. This week, Valerie Ettenhofer reviews the revival season of the HBO drama series In Treatment. Ever since Tony Soprano first walked into Dr. Melfi’s office, it’s been obvious that therapy makes for good TV drama. In the decades since The Sopranos first hit the airwaves, we’ve seen all manner of small screen therapists, from the genuinely helpful to the truly deranged. But no show has focused as squarely on the practice of talk therapy as HBO’s In Treatment. The innovative series takes place almost entirely in real-time fictional therapy sessions and airs multiple episodes per week to mimic a therapist’s real work schedule. After more than ten years off the air, the series is back, and it’s the rare revival that makes itself not only essential but possibly even superior to the original.
Musicmetafilter.com

Advice and Healing

Public HealthPosted by
SELF

How the Pandemic Made Living With Psoriasis Even More Complicated

As fear and uncertainty began to take hold in the United States at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle Soo In Lee, a 23-year-old with psoriasis, was having a tough time. Aside from all the unknowns about the virus itself, Lee was also dealing with stress of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition that she manages with the help of an immunosuppressant medication that may impact her ability to fight infections—a concerning thought when a deadly virus is tearing through your community.
