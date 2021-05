Sugarcreek, Ohio — Arcitell, LLC recently announced the hiring of Brian Martin as director of sales and marketing for the organization. Martin’s experience includes national product sales and marketing for American Biltrite Inc. of Moorestown, New Jersey and IDI Distributors, Inc. of Chanhassen, Minnesota. His role as national sales manager for Saint-Gobain | Certainteed Corporation of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and his experience as a veteran of the US Army, will serve him and Arcitell well as he works to expand distribution of the Qora Cladding composite, panelized stone in new and existing regions nationwide, the company announced.