UNCDF awards $60,000 to Ugandan Startups

By JAVIRA SSEBWAMI
pmldaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA —Startup Uganda has this Friday awarded $60,000 to the best three startups. The three winning teams include; Backspace Ivy, Famunera and Pata Sente. Backspace emerged winner after beating off competition from Digital Woman and Zoora in the Digital Literacy category. Famunera beat off competition from Agricycle and Cabral Tech in the Leveraging Last Mile Distribution Networks while Pata Ssente shook off competition from Chap Chap and Kanzu Code to win the Financial Health for MSMEs category.

www.pmldaily.com
