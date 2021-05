Lando Norris says he has no sympathy for his new teammate Daniel Ricciardo struggles to adapt to his new team. The Australian has had a slow start at McLaren. “I don't want to be mean, but I have no sympathy,” Norris told F1i.com . "At the end of the day, it was his decision to come to McLaren. It is the decision of any driver to go to a different team and it is up to him to do a good job."