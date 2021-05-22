Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

The Lindsey Group CEO Larry Lindsey told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, the U.S. is headed towards inflation due to "bad supply policies" under the Biden administration. LARRY LINDSEY: I would say that the economy is very close to fully employed, it's almost impossible to find the skilled labor, which is a big problem. Almost all firms and every survey that I know are reporting that problem. And it's a fully employed economy. In addition, the shelves are bare and that goes all the way back to the supply chain and we're pouring more demand. When you pour demand on a constrained supply, there's only one thing that can happen.