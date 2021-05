Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders Monday on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes. The World Health Organization kicked off the main annual gathering of its 194 member states with all eyes on the global response to Covid-19 -- and what concrete steps can be taken to avert future pandemics. "We are at war with a virus," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA). "We need the logic and urgency of a war economy, to boost the capacity of our weapons," he said.