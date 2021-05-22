newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachael Ray Revealed Something Surprising That She Enjoys Outside of the Kitchen

By Melissa Mitas
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachael Ray rose to fame on Food Network, and now owns an entire lifestyle brand. Thanks to her down-to-earth nature and authenticity, Ray has acquired a massive fan base over the years. While she’s known as a culinary guru, the 30 Minute Meals star apparently has an affinity for this extreme sport.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bert Kreischer
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culinary Cooking#Home Cooking#Food Network#Baby Bjorn#Kitchen#Love#Stars#Joy#Rose#Television#Skydiving#Beat Up Blue Jeans#Fan Base#Brand#Meals#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Recipesmashed.com

Rachael Ray Says To Slice Your Vegetables This Way For Perfect Baked Eggplant

If there's one thing celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray knows a thing or two about, it is Italian cooking. Her lifelong passion for the cuisine is attributed to her Sicilian grandfather (via NPR). So when it comes to a traditional Italian dish such as eggplant parmesan, it makes sense that Ray wouldn't go for American-style — breaded and fried — and opts instead for a baked version. "It's healthier and easier, and a whole lot quicker, if you roast the eggplant and layer with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parm," Ray said on the "Rachael Ray" show website.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray Wishes People Would Stop Asking This Question

Rachael Ray has worked hard in the culinary world and has been blessed in the process for her dedication and determination. The celebrity chef, who eschews the term because she did not go to culinary school, found initial fame and stardom through her Food Network show, "30 Minute Meals." But that was just the beginning for the cookbook author, magazine editor, and lifestyle talk show host. Yep, she does it all. Ray has definitely become an important fixture for at-home cooks who find her cooking style accessible and attainable, and we love her for it.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

How Martha Stewart Really Feels About Rachael Ray

When you think of big-name feuds, you might think of the epic battles between Nas and Jay-Z, or various other musicians or athletes who go head-to-head, but the kitchen is no stranger to beef, either. In a 2009 piece by E! Online, the publication detailed just what Martha Stewart thinks about fellow celebrity chef Rachael Ray — and it was not exactly complimentary.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Rachael Ray Shares Her Secrets to Creating Perfect Mac & Cheese

Rachael Ray is the queen of comfort food mash-ups that are, well…totally delish. From her buffalo chicken wing grilled cheese to her street corn toast, Ray knows how to take a classic and turn it into an innovative delight (have you tried her Cubano sandwich omelet)? But some classics really don’t need a twist to be totally perfect — they just need a skilled hand. If you feel like going back to the basics or your kids are craving good old mac and cheese, pay attention: Rachael Ray just shared her secrets to creating perfect macaroni and cheese — as in perfectly smooth and delicious.
Pullman, WAPosted by
KREM2

Cougar Gold cheese to be featured on the Rachael Ray Show

PULLMAN, Wash. — The award-winning Cougar Gold cheese will be featured on an episode of the Rachael Ray Show on Monday. The show will highlight how students use milk from the university’s Knott Dairy Center to make cheese. According to a release from WSU, Ray and the show’s producers were...
ShoppingHerald Tribune

This popular 19-piece Rachael Ray cookware set is 64% off—but only for today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you’re a whiz in the kitchen or need to work diligently at creating your culinary delights, having a solid, sturdy cookware set on hand is an absolute essential. One popular pick that will allow you to upgrade your current arsenal is this Rachael Ray 19-piece nonstick collection—and it's currently on sale for just under $80.
Austin, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Vegetable Ali Khan Enjoys On Pizza

Let's cut right to the chase: pizza is one of the greatest foods out there. Delivery, homemade, or Digiorno, Chicago-style deep-dish or thin and chewy from the streets of New York, you simply can't go wrong with a slice or two for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Even in its most basic form of just crust, sauce, and a heaping pile of ooey, gooey cheese, the dish is sure to satisfy any time the pangs of hunger start calling. However, the addition of a few toppings certainly helps take your 'za to the next level.
Willow Grove, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Willow Grove couple gets married on Valentine’s Day ‘Rachael Ray’

A Willow Grove couple, who went on their first date 33 years ago, will get married on today’s Rachael Ray Show. Rick Hayward and Karen Lynch went out on a date as teenagers but nothing came of their romance. In the intervening years, they got married (to other people), had kids, and got divorces, until they were reunited via Facebook. They started dating once more and were engaged. Hayward surprised Lynch by telling her they were going to New York to go dress-shopping, but Ray surprised the blushing bride, telling her she would be getting married 24 hours later with all of their friends and family in attendance.
Celebritiesrachaelrayshow.com

Best Kitchen Gadgets: Rachael Picks 3 That She's Most Proud Of Designing

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael has always admitted she's not a big kitchen gadget lover, BUT she has designed a few handy ones herself...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Creamy Béchamel Sauce | Rachael Ray

Rachael shares her go-to recipe for a creamy béchamel sauce. She likes to use her béchamel sauce in her Swiss Chard Lasagna. In a medium saucepot, warm milk over medium-low heat with bay leaf. In a skillet, melt butter and when it foams, whisk in flour and stream in milk....
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2' Star Reveals Surprise Engagement

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez on Instagram and TikTok Monday. This will be the first marriage for DeJesus, who shares daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Gonzalez was seen in the trailer for Teen Mom 2's ongoing season, but he will finally make his first real appearance on the show Tuesday.
Food & DrinksLeader-Telegram

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Secret pal revealing and remembering Sister Susan

My husband Joe and I and son Kevin spent last weekend at daughter Susan’s house. Our community sets up “secret pals” for widows, widowers, people with disabilities, etc. This means Susan has had a secret pal since December. Secret pals send gifts to their receiver for a year. Usually they go from May to May, and then they reveal themself. Last weekend, they had a secret pal revealing for this past year’s 30-plus secret pals. They said Susan could bring someone along to be with her, so she asked me if I would. Around 8:30 a.m., Susan and her children, Jennifer and Ryan, and I were picked up by an Amish driver, along with others, and taken to a family’s home. We were served a delicious meal that was prepared by all the secret pals. The menu consisted of barbeque chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, various salads, cheese, various pies, ice cream, coffee, and punch.
Musicaccessnepa.com

Something for everyone to enjoy in genre-spanning new releases

THE GOOD: Tennessee singer/songwriter Julien Baker plugs in on her third album. THE BAD: Fans should expect a bigger sound. It’s not bad, but be ready. THE NITTY GRITTY: After releasing a pair of intimate, lyrically dark records, Baker decided to go the full-on pop/rock route for her new album. She still writes deeply personal lyrics about addiction, spirituality, relationships and depression. Growing up gay within the Bible Belt couldn’t have been easy.
Moviesaustinnews.net

Elizabeth Olsen set to play infamous axe murderer

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): It has recently come to light that Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen will soon portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled 'Love and Death'. According to E! News it was revealed that the 'WandaVision' star will play Candy Montgomery, a Texas...