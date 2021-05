TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- Wequiock Falls County Park is a popular spot in Brown County, especially due to the beautiful waterfall that attracts visitors from all over the area. However, the park does have some difficulties in regards to accessing the falls in a safe manner. Now, a group of community members is stepping in to bring about some changes with park updates and restorations in order to make this spot more safe, and family-friendly for years to come.