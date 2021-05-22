newsbreak-logo
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Pushing, Capitals are Toast, McDavid Goes Cold

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
 3 days ago
This is what happens, Larry. This is what happens when you snap after a loss and berate your teammate on the ice. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals were again humbled by the Boston Bruins on Friday night and are now staring into the abyss. Connor McDavid’s Lemieux-like regular season will mean nothing if he doesn’t start scoring in the playoffs, as the Winnipeg Jets now lead that series 2-0, and the Pittsburgh Penguins would like some clarity on the lost helmet rule.

